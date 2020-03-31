Mono County Has its First Death Due to COVID-19

The death occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The patient was a male in his 60’s. In addition to being infected with COVID-19, he was known to have other chronic medical conditions. He presented to Mammoth Hospital in critical condition. He was then transferred to another facility for further management, but his condition continued to deteriorate, and he ultimately died due to multiple complications related to COVID-19.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and loved ones during this time of loss,” said Tom Parker, CEO of Mammoth Hospital. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Both Mono County Director of Public Health Tom Boo, MD, and Mammoth Hospital Chief Medical Officer Craig Burrows, MD, said the death underscores the importance of protecting our community members during this ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Boo and Dr. Burrows emphasized the importance of all Mono and Inyo County residents in doing their part to slow the spread of the virus by continuing with all social distancing efforts and to adhere to the Stay At Home Order issued by Governor Newsom on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of the virus include: Being mindful of the critical importance for social / physical distance, wash your hands frequently, and cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough.