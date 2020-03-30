Mammoth Hospital Seeking Medical Equipment Donations

Mammoth Hospital is asking for donations of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment to help with its treatment of COVID-19 cases.

The hospital is requesting donations of N95 or surgical masks, unopened boxes of nitrate gloves, oxygen tanks and oxygen concentrators that plug into the wall and unused vacuum cleaner bags.

Hospital employees will be at the Cast Off to collect donations on the following dates:

Monday, March 30 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday, April 3 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Mammoth Hospital is also looking for volunteers to sew masks. Anyone wishing to volunteer should send a private message to the hospital