Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce Encouraging People to Order Take-Out

Let’s Do Lunch to Go

All our local restaurants are abiding by the dictate from the Governor to close and not serve customers inside. Most of the restaurants are doing pickup and some are even doing delivery. How about we all have lunch or dinner from a local restaurant during this trying time for everyone..

Alabama Hills Cafe – Pick up and Delivery 760- 876-4675

Yummy yummy breakfast as well. How about French Toast?

Bonanza Mexican Restaurant – Pick up and Delivery 760-876-4768

Good Mexican lunch makes the day perfect especially if it includes some great Tamales.

Carl’s Junior – Drive up – and if you are ordering for me I like the old fashion burger. With fries, of course

The Lone Star Bistro – Pick up and Delivery 760-876-1111

They also do breakfast and the Sunrise Sandwich is break my heart good.

Lone Pine Pizza Factory – Pick up and Delivery 760-876-4707

My personal favorite is the lasagna with salad bar

McDonald’s Restaurant – Drive up. Have you tried their app yet. The Southwest Salad goes down so well especially with the crispy chicken.

Merry Go Round – Pick up and possibly delivery 760-876-4115

If I get to eat out, here is the best Chinese food between Los Angeles and Reno, and the flat iron steak dinner is excellent as well.

Mt Whitney Restaurant – Pick up and Delivery 760-876-5751

Their soup on Tuesday is Green Chill Verde and is good enough to rub in your hair. They also do daily specials I am particularly fond of BBQ ribs on Tuesday.. Mmmm Mmmm good.

Subway – Pick up 760-876-1860

And don’t forget they have breakfast sandwiches every day that make fixing breakfast as easy as making a call.