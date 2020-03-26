Local Businesses Have Teamed Up to Deliver Groceries for Free

Local businesses are joining forces to deliver groceries to Owens Valley residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

Manor Market, Steve’s Auto & Truck Parts, and Pilot Thomas Logistics have decided to establish a grocery delivery system. Manor Market is supplying the food, Steve’s Auto & Truck Parts is delivering the orders, and Pilot Thomas Logistics is providing Steve’s Auto & Truck Parts with the fuel.

Owner of Manor Market, Kyle Oney said a lot of customers were asking for home delivery in an effort to reduce their chances of being exposed to coronavirus. “We were having requests from people because they are scared during this time. They wanted home delivery and curbside services,” Oney said.

Oney expressed that he was not keen on the idea of having his employees deliver groceries. “We were worried about the delivery aspect, because of the liability of the vehicles without having the proper insurance coverage. Steve’s Auto Parts are kind of quiet right now, so they contacted me and offered to use their drivers and vehicles. So far, it is working out really well and it is a great thing for the community.”

Steve’s Auto & Truck Parts Owner, Robert Dowers discussed how he came up with the idea to help people out during this pandemic. “I got the idea because I had some elderly friends called me who are stuck in their house. One day, I offered to drop off some stuff on their door step. Then I got the idea to reach out to Kyle to see if he wanted to have us do delivery. We have delivery vehicles and are taking advantage of our resources. We are doing whatever we can for people in this time of need.”

After hearing about the service Robert Dower’s company is providing for local residents, Jim McDade, Owner of Pilot Thomas Logistics found out about the efforts from his wife, who works at Manor Market. McDade felt inspired to do what he can to help out, so he is donating the fuel to Steve’s Auto & Truck Parts.

“My wife works at Manor Market and told me what Steve’s was doing. I offered to jump on board, because they are doing this out of the goodness of their heart. Bishop is pretty tight knit community and supporting each other is what we do. When an opportunity arises to help out, I thought it was the right thing to do,” McDade remarked.

Oney said they didn’t have a lot of time to put together the plan. “We are kind of learning as we go along, we threw this together really quickly, but we want to make sure we get this right. We enacted an email address for orders and it is called orders@manormarketbishop.com.”

To put the icing on the cake, delivery is completely free.