KIBS/KBOV Costcutters Not Available for April

KIBS/KBOV Radio would like to let everyone know that cost

cutters will not be available at the station the month of April, in an effort to promote social distancing.

We are operating as normal but ask you for cooperation in minimizing the number of visitors and customers to the station. If you would like to contact us regarding news and sports information, community calendar or other questions, please call 760-873-6324, email kibskbov@yahoo.com, or fax 760-872-2639.

Thank you for your understanding.