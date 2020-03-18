James Steven Hartshorn Obituary

On Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, James “Jim” Steven Hartshorn, loving husband, and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 62.

James was born on October 30, 1957, in Bishop, CA to William and Rose Hartshorn. He graduated from Bishop Union High School in 1975 and attended Cuesta Community College in San Luis Obispo in 1975. On September 8th, 1979, he married the love of his life, Michele Jeanine Meeks. They raised two daughters together, Olivia and Taylor.

James was full of life and loved any activity that would bring him outdoors. He loved to BBQ for his family and friends, and was famous for his beef jerky and ribs. He donated his time to community projects such as; remodeling the Big Pine Animal Shelter, and building a new addition to Laws Railroad Museum. He was an active member of BUHS Booster’s Club, where you could find him every Friday Home Football Game grilling burgers and watching his girls cheer. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, his contagious laugh and smile, and his ability to turn any stranger into a friend.

James was preceded in death by his father William, his mother Rose, and his brother Billy. He is survived by his wife Michele, his two daughters, Olivia and Taylor, his sister Pat and her husband Richard, and sister-in-laws Janet, Danielle and her Husband Lee, brother-in-law Mitch and Mother-in Law Maryjane, his nieces Niki, Jaime, Jennie and Lauren, and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at Bishop Elks Park from 1-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Laws Railroad Museum.