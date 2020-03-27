Inyo County Confirms Third COVID-19 Case

INYO COUNTY, March 27, 2020 – Inyo County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, received notification during the evening of March 26 from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding a third positive COVID-19 test for an Inyo County resident.

The patient presented to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Health Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19, and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors.

Two of the current positive COVID-19 cases in Inyo County are associated; Inyo County Public Health is continuing to conduct thorough investigations to identify potential additional exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patient is currently isolated at home. As of March 26, NIHD currently has 26 COVID-19 tests pending, and Toiyabe Indian Healthcare Project has 3 COVID-19 tests pending. Due to the volume of tests being analyzed currently in California, the turnaround time can take several days.

“In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 all individuals who have been diagnosed with, or who are likely to have, COVID-19 must isolate themselves,” stated Dr. James Richardson. “Additionally, all household contacts – including intimate partners, caregivers, and other close relations of an individual diagnosed with, or likely to have, COVID-19 must quarantine themselves for 14-days.”

On March 20, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newson ordered California residents to stay home. Additionally, on March 20 an Inyo County Public Health Order was released prohibiting non-essential public gatherings, closure and limitations of certain businesses, and required social distancing measures. The full Inyo County Public Health Order can be located here: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/ORDER_3.20.20_0.pdf

The public must continue to practice appropriate preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to State and County Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

The County of Inyo, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates.