Death Valley Making Changes Due to COVID-19

PRESS RELEASE FROM DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK:

Death Valley, CA– Death Valley National Park, in response to Executive Order N-33-20 issued by the Governor of the State of California and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of March 21, 2020, Death Valley National Park will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Death Valley National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the California order:

The park will no longer provide public restrooms at most trailheads and viewpoints.

Parking lots at Zabriskie Point, Badwater, and Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes are closed.

The following campgrounds are closed: Furnace Creek, Mesquite Springs, Texas Springs, Emigrant, Sunset, Stovepipe Wells, Thorndike, and Mahogany Flat.

Visitor centers are closed

The Oasis at Death Valley has closed lodging, camping, stores, and restaurants.

Stovepipe Wells Resort has closed lodging, camping, and restaurants.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Death Valley National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website (nps.gov/deva) and social media channels.

Outdoor spaces at Death Valley National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.

Restrooms are available outside Furnace Creek Visitor Center and at Emigrant, and at the Stovepipe Wells store.

Fuel is available at The Oasis at Death Valley (pay-at-pump only), Stovepipe Wells (pay-at-pump only, and only during calm winds), and Panamint Springs.

Stovepipe Wells General Store is open.

Panamint Springs Resort is open for camping and take-out dining.

Regulations for backcountry camping or dispersed road-side camping are online at: www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/backcamp.htm.

The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Death Valley National Park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

Updates about nationwide NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Death Valley National Park’s current conditions can be found at: www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.