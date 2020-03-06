Death Valley Hosting Naturalization Ceremony

DEATH VALLEY, CA – Death Valley National Park will be hosting a Naturalization Ceremony on March 13th at 11:00 am at the Mission Gardens of The Inn at Furnace Creek. Everyone is invited to attend this special event.

This unique event will welcome the newest citizens to America. The 20 applicants are from Argentina, India, Mexico, Philippines, and Yemen and have often spent months or years going through the naturalization process.

Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds stated, “Death Valley is a spectacular setting to host this Naturalization Ceremony. I am honored Death Valley can play a small roll in this important step for our nation’s newest citizens.”

The ceremony is free, open to the public, and does not require registration. However, the standard park entrance fee of $30 per vehicle is still applicable. Those wishing to attend the event should arrive at least 15 minutes early and park at The Inn at Furnace Creek. For a list of programs and lodging options, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/deva.