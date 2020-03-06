Coronavirus in Eastern Sierra Likely More of a ‘When’ Rather Than ‘If’

Director of Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Health Clinic, Dr. Stacy Brown provided KIBS/KBOV with the latest relating to novel coronavirus in the Eastern Sierra Friday afternoon.

Brown says there have been no local cases of coronavirus identified yet. “At this time, no local cases have been recorded.” Brown said. “We are stepping up our efforts as conditions change to try and contain the virus, and patients may see increased procedures before they even enter the buildings.”

Such procedures include staff asking questions relating to travel history, asking patients to describe symptoms, and checking temperature before they even enter the building.

Though increased precautions are being taken, the Rural Health Clinic Director expressed that hospital operations are currently running at 100%. “We are fully functioning and fully operational, with no limitations of services at this time. There may be a little bit of a delay at times, but right now it is business as usual for NIHD.”

Even with all of the preemptive provisions at the hospital, NIHD is treating a local outbreak of coronavirus as a very real possibility. Coronavirus arriving locally is, “probably not a matter of if, but rather when, so we want to be ahead of the game.”

If for any reason an individual has to go to the hospital for any medical problem, Brown asks patients to not be alarmed when they see staff workers wearing protective masks, clothes, and other equipment.

KIBS/KBOV News will continue to provide updates on novel coronavirus.