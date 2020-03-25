Coronavirus Causes Changes for Inyo Superior Court

Inyo Superior Court operations during COVID-19 pandemic

In furtherance of compliance with the California Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations, the Superior Court of California, County of Inyo, is taking precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the community. These guidelines suggest that people maintain a six foot separation from others when in confined spaces.

Facility limitations at both courthouse facilities make conforming to these guidelines infeasible in most instances.

Therefore, effective Monday, March 23, the Superior Court of California, County of Inyo has taken the following steps to ensure public health and safety:

 All jury trials have been vacated and no jurors are currently ordered to appear;

 The court is open though the public counter is closed. People are encouraged to file their documents at the drop boxes located outside each court clerk office;

 Phone hours have been extended from 8:30-12:00 and 1:00-4:00. People with questions about non-traffic cases should call 760-872-6193. People calling about traffic related issues should call 760-872-3038 then 3 then 1 then 2;

 The Inyo Self Help office is open for assistance via phone and email only. To speak with the Self Help Center please call 760-872-6240;

 All non-emergency hearings are being continued. The court will notify parties of their new hearing dates;

The Superior Court of California, County of Inyo, recognizes that the current state of emergency is a rapidly evolving one. While these efforts effective today are steps to ensure public health and safety, changes may be made in the future as circumstances and additional information becomes available.

For questions – please contact 760-872-6193 or email info@inyocourt.ca.gov