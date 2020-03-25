Caltrans Replacing Signal Detection Cameras in Bishop

INYO COUNTY — On Monday, March 30th, Caltrans will begin work on the District 9 Signal Video Detection Camera upgrade project. The project, which is expected to take a week to complete, will remove and replace cameras at seven signalized intersections located in Bishop.

Cameras used in the video detection process are programmed to activate the traffic signal when a vehicle is present. These cameras do not take video or pictures of vehicles for any other purpose.

Work will take place from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am each day. Contractors plan on starting at the intersection of SR 168 and Fowler St. The construction schedule for this project is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.

This $240,041 project was awarded to Cen-Pac Engineering of Oxnard, CA.