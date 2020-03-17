Annika Foote Wins Student Speaker Contest

The Lions Club Student Speaker Contest was held at Bishop’s Whiskey Creek Restaurant and included winning student Annika Foote from Bishop Union High School, along with runners-up Emily Ness from Mammoth High and William Howard from Owens Valley High in Independence. All 3 students had been winners of their respective local Lions Club Speech Contests this past month and progressed to this zone level competition.

Winner Annika will now move on to the Region level of the student speaker contest, scheduled for April 2nd in Bishop. Recent changes in the protocol set forth by Lions International and its MD-4 sponsor for the student speech activity have been necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which now affects large group meetings and gatherings, and also impacts the normal venues of restaurants and meeting halls.

Since California’s Governor Newsome has decided no group meetings larger than 10, and the Lions Officials for District 4-L1 have just announced similar limitations safeguarding the contests, the Bishop Lions Club will most likely change its scheduled venue for the April 2nd Region level contest and reduce the normal number of judges, timekeepers, tellers and even the audience participation which normally includes parents and speech coaches and well-wishers for the participating students.

The Bishop Lions Club would express its concern for any inconvenience these changes might cause, due to the extraordinary precautions being taken to protect the students competing as well as the officials and public involved.

The Bishop Lions Club wants to thank these Zone level contest judges shown, as well as the judges who took part at the Bishop club level contest March 12th, which included retired Bishop Union High School teacher Bea Lidinig Byer, recently-retired home health care administrator Pat West, Northern Inyo Hospital District Board member Mary Mae Kilpatrick, and Bishop’s Chief of Police Ted Stec.