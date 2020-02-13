There’s a New Location for Fourth of July Festivities in Bishop

There’s a new location for the Fourth of July Celebration in Bishop this year.

After sixty-eight years of having the show at the Bishop Airport, the festivities will now be held at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds and Events Center for year sixty-nine.

Fairgrounds CEO, Jen McGuire spoke glowingly about the new location saying, “I’m excited about this event. Joining forces with the City, Chamber, The Tribe, Casino, County, DWP, Caltrans, CHP, BVFD is going to make this event the biggest and best this town has ever seen! All of these great organizations coming together to put on an event is very special.”

There will be quite a few traditional activities going on at the Fourth of July celebration, along with new ones. “We will have an entire day of food and craft vendors, live music, games, face painting, designated picnic and fireworks areas, ice cold beer, and a chili cook-off with chili tasting for the public. It’s going to be fun and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

The new venue for the event is a result of Inyo County preparing to bring in commercial flights to Bishop. Because of the airport upgrades, a new location for the fireworks needed to be selected.

City of Bishop Mayor, Laura Smith expressed her enthusiasm for the new location. “I’m excited about it. We had to move it, so it’s nice to have a new location for the fireworks.”

Smith also expects the celebration to be bigger and better. “I think it is going to be good for Bishop. We get to combine the event with the tribe, the fair, LADWP, and Inyo County. It has also become more of an all day celebration now.”