The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is Headed to D.C.

Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (ESIA) will be participating in three programs at the Public Lands Alliance 2020 Convention and Trade Show in Washington, D.C., March 1-5, 2020. The conference brings nonprofits, land management agencies, and companies together to learn, network, and engage on public lands issues to further protect resources and improve the visitor experience. ESIA will be leading two educational sessions and a Capitol Hill Day event.

Jeff Gabriel, ESIA’s Executive Director, will moderate the Public Lands Priorities on Capitol Hill session, Monday, March 2nd, 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Members of the panel will be Caroline Brouwer, National Wildlife Refuge Association’s Vice President of Government Relations, Emily Douce, National Parks Conservation Association’s Director of Operations and Park Funding, Brendan Mysliwiec, Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s Director of Federal Policy and Legislation, and Joshua Tuohy, The Corps Network’s Government Relations Manager. These advocates for public lands will share the latest information about legislation under consideration in the U.S. Congress that impact public lands, as well as perspective on what could be achieved in an election year.

Molly Trauscht CIG, ESIA’s Operations Manager, and John Kelly CIG, ESIA’s Education Manager, will lead the Methods of Interpretation: Developing, Presenting, and Analyzing Effective Interpretive Programs session, Wednesday, March 4th, 3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Using small groups and workbooks, they’ll explore how to develop interpretive programs, implement best practices for presenting interpretive programs, and review and analyze the interpretive programs’ impact and success, relevant for organizations both creating new or improving developed programs.

Jeff Gabriel, PLA ‘s Government Relations Committee member, was asked to join Dan Puskar, PLA President and CEO, to be one of the lead facilitators for the Capitol Hill Day event, Thursday, March 5th. Capitol Hill Day involves PLA members meeting with Congressional members and their respective staff to share their passion for public lands and discus how partners leverage Congressional appropriations and attract private contributions through philanthropy, retail sales, volunteerism, and educational programs – all for the benefit of both public lands and their diverse visitors.