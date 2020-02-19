Inyo County Gives Funds to IMACA for Homeless Mental Health Treatment

Inyo County has received funding from the State of California to combat the homelessness crisis. California recently gave Inyo County $100,000 via Senate Bill 840 (SB 840).

The plan is for the money to be used to increase mental health services at a local level. The Board of Supervisors are choosing to send $70,000 of the allocated money to the Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action (IMACA) via a Memorandum of Understanding.

At this time, there are no further plans for routine scheduled funding from the state to Inyo County and IMACA. The money given is essentially a one time deal between the state and county.

With this increase in funding, both the county and IMACA hope that mental health services will create a pathway that “matches people to available housing resources and services” according to county documents.

After Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, District 2 Supervisor, Jeff Griffiths discussed the increase in mental health funding saying, “The county has received money from the state and gave money to IMACA. This money will help individuals dealing with homelessness, because we know that mental healthcare is shown to help transition people into housing.”