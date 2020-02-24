Eastern Sierra Foundation Provides Scholarships for First Responder Volunteers

The Eastern Sierra Foundation awarded 24 full scholarships for Inyo County volunteer firefighters and search and rescue team members to complete an emergency medical technician program at Cerro Coso Community College this semester. The total value of scholarships awarded was nearly $15,000. The Eastern Sierra Foundation is pleased to join Big Pine Fire Protection District, Big Pine Schools, and Cerro Coso Community College in making this course available, accessible, and affordable for our local volunteers who already dedicate their time and energy to protecting Inyo County residents and visitors. The EMT program requires nearly 200 hours of class time and skills practice; after completion of the course, EMT certification requires passing the National Registry EMT Exam. Thank you to all the volunteers for taking on this additional, important, and onerous responsibility on behalf of our entire community – we appreciate you!

The Eastern Sierra Foundation provides full scholarships for ANY and ALL Inyo County residents who attend the Cerro Coso Community College, Bishop Campus full time. In addition, $300 per semester is awarded for required textbooks. If you are interested in applying for a scholarship, please visit the Bishop Campus at 4090 West Line Street, Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30AM-1:00PM and 2:00PM-6:00PM. Deadline for Fall 2020 scholarships is June 11, 2020.

If you would like to donate to the Eastern Sierra Foundation, please make the check payable to the “Eastern Sierra Foundation”, and note “Scholarships” on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to ESF C/O Jeff Griffiths 199 Edward St Bishop, California 93515. Please visit www.easternsierrafoundation.org/ or contact Julie Faber, ESF President, at 760-920-7675 for more information.