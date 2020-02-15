Chair of NIHD Board of Directors Issues Statement on CEO Suspension

Chair of the Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Board of Directors, Jean Turner issued a statement on CEO, Kevin Flanigan being put on paid leave for alleged financial and operational issues.

“Northern Inyo Healthcare District placed its Chief Executive Officer on paid leave, pending an investigation of financial and operational issues. Dr. Kevin Flanigan was notified of this change in status on Thursday evening following a special Board of Directors meeting.

Effective immediately, Chief Operations Officer Kelli Davis will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

NIHD will be contracting with a consultant to conduct a review of the issues of concern. The expectation is this may take several weeks or more.

Decisions like this are never easy, and the Board did not take this action lightly. We are aware of the impacts these actions have on the lives of those involved, and we encourage you to be supportive of your colleagues during this time of transition. We appreciate any questions and concerns you may have. We ask you to be patient with the process and understand that we may not be able to answer specific questions due to the status of the investigation.

I have a high level of confidence in this staff and have faith in our ability to weather this challenge as well. I look forward to continuing to work with everyone.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank you for your ongoing commitment to the District’s mission to improving our communities, one life at a time. Together, we have achieved so much, and it is my deepest hope that we will continue to do so.”