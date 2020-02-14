CEO of NIHD Put on Paid Leave

The board appointed Kelli Davis, the district’s current chief operations officer, as interim CEO effective immediately. Laughon said stated this was what the board read as it came out of closed session Thursday night, which is all she said she could report on.

Flanigan was named CEO of the district in February 2016 after serving five months as the interim CEO. Flanigan was named acting CEO in September 2015 following the departure of former administrator Victoria Alexander-Lane.

The NIHD Board voted unanimously 5-0 to put Dr. Flanigan on leave.