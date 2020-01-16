Inyo National Forest Preparing for Road Renovations

The Inyo National Forest is seeking input on the proposed Road Maintenance and Motorized Mixed use for eight National Forest Road Segments in Inyo County project.

The proposed project would meet two goals: formalize Inyo County’s role in road maintenance along eight segments of Forest Service roads and allow Inyo County to determine whether to allow motorized mixed-use (non-street legal vehicles) on these roads. The Inyo National Forest is considering issuing special use permits and easements to meet these two goals.

The eight road segments being considered are parts of: Death Valley, County, Onion Valley, Foothill, Coyote Valley, McMurray Meadows, Division Creek and Mazourka Canyon Roads. A total of approximately 27 miles are being considered for inclusion in this project.

The project proposal and maps can be accessed on the website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57322

The White Mountain District Ranger, Philip Desenze, will be hosting a public meeting to provide information and answer questions about the project. The public meeting will be held on January 22nd, from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm, at the Inyo National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 351 Pacu Ln, Bishop, California.

The forest welcomes any input or suggestions the public may have to improve the project, and any concerns with the proposal. You may submit written comments via email to Erin Noesser at erin.noesser@usda.gov, or to Inyo National Forest, Erin Noesser, 351 Pacu Ln., Suite 200, Bishop, CA 93514. While you can provide input at any time, your input would be most helpful by February 18, 2020.