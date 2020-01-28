City of Bishop Submits Application to Have Town Featured on TV

The City of Bishop is getting ready to submit an application to host HGTV’s Home Town Takeover, a television show which stars Erin and Ben Napier, who are planning to renovate an entire town.

Elaine Kabala, the City of Bishop’s Associate Planner discussed the proposal to the city in order to see if the council wanted to throw its hat in the ring.

In the last season of the Napier’s show, the couple renovated their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The two focused on renovating houses, along with historic architecture in the town’s downtown area.

According to Kabala, there is specific criteria that a town has to have in order to qualify as a hosting location for the show. A city must have architecture that is considered beautiful, but in need or renovation, a narrative of what the city’s story is all about, along with five photos showing different parts of town.

An interested town must also have at the most, 40,000 people.

After hearing a presentation from Ms. Kabala, the city gave her the green light to go ahead and submit an application.

For more information, go to www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 7, 2020.