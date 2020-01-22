Charles Richard Lippoldt Obituary

Charles Richard Lippoldt; born November 12, 1936 in Okarche, OK, died on January 17, 2020 at his home In Bishop, CA. Charles lived in Inyo County for 43 years and loved to go camping, fishing. He also, likes to travel, watch sports and bowl.

Charles is survived by son Anthony Lippoldt, daughter Kimberly Seguine, sister, Pat Edon, Mary Kate Hicks, Lynn Zucksworth, brothers, David Lippoldt, Dennis Lippoldt, William Lippoldt. He is also, survived by grandchildren, Holly and Boyd Lippoldt. Brendon Frazier, Kristen Pierce, Allene Clark and Ray Seguine III, great grandchildren, Kia Frazier, Parker and Austin Pierce and last but certainly not least Grace Brodbeck ♥.

Services will be held at Brune Mortuary, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM, followed by a graveside Service at East Line Street Cemetery.