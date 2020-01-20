Bishop Wrestling Wins Meet Against Desert

The Bishop Bronco Wrestling Team competed at home against Desert High School. The Bronco wrestlers competing were: Freshmen Will Hennarty, Carson Schmidt, John Drew, Riley Powers and Zayn Crockett Sophomores Renee Ashworth and Billy McKinzey and Senior Alonso Ahumada.

The Desert wrestling program has changed completely from previous years. Their coaches all left and they had no returning wrestlers, so their coach and all their wrestlers are in their first year.

Three Bronco wrestlers – Riley Powers at 162 pounds, Alonso Ahumada at 172 pounds and Zayn Crockett at 222 pounds – received forfeits. There were five official matches, all won with pins by Broncos, making the final score Broncos 48, Desert 0.

Coach Mark Hodges said, “All Bronco wrestlers are in their first or second year of wrestling and Coach Costello and I are very pleased with how they wrestled. Several years ago, when the Bishop wrestling program needed help, the Desert coach helped keep our program running. We hope to return the favor by helping them this year, where and when we can.”

Last Saturday, the Bronco Wrestling Team traveled to El Monte in Southern California to compete in the Last Chance Tournament at Arroyo High School.

Competing were:

Freshmen: Will Hennarty, Carson Schmidt, John Drew, Riley Powers, Zayn Crockett and Joseph Red Owl.

Sophomores: Renee Ashworth, Jacob Lomantewa and Billy McKinzey.

Senior: Alonso Ahumada.

Coach Mark Hodges said, “With 37 teams competing, this was a big tournament for us. Carson Schmidt, wrestling at 124 pounds, had 2 wins and 2 losses, finishing just out of the medals. Heavyweight Joseph Red Owl also went 2 and 2, and finished in 8th place. The only Bronco to medal was Jacob Lomantewa at 156 pounds where he earned a 3rd place medal after winning 3 matches and losing only one match. Overall, the team won 12 and lost 19 matches. The level of competition was good as everyone was competitive in almost every match.”

The next action for the Broncos will be Thursday, January 23rd when the Broncos will travel for a dual meet against Rosamond.

Written by Bishop Wrestling Coach, Mark Hodges.