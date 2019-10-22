SENIORS WIN IN POWDER PUFF

A defensive battle was the theme in the 2019 Powder Puff matchup between the Senior girls and the Junior girls.

It was a fun game to watch. I have never seen Football players smile so much on the gridiron !

Talking with Junior coach Clay Omohundro, Clay says ” This coaching thing is going to give me gray hair”!

The funniest play on the night was delivered by the Seniors on their first drive. More like a scrum then a play but it was effective to the tune of about 20 yards.

At the half the Seniors were clinging to a 2-0

The Seniors added to their score in the 3rd quarter with a TD run to make the score 8-0.

That was the final score in this defensive battle, Seniors 8 Juniors 0. Bragging rights to the team in Blue, Congrats Lady Broncos!