David Lewis Jones Obituary

David Lewis Jones was born August 13,1938 in Weirton, West Virginia and passed away peacefully at his home in Bishop, California on October 27, 2019 after living with COPD and heart failure for a number of years. David graduated from Chaffey Union High School in Ontario, California in 1956 and enlisted in the Navy where he served as an Air Traffic Control Operator. In 1960 he married Paula and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years together. David was a resident of Bishop for 33 years and retired in 1992 after 32 years with Southern California Edison. David enjoyed golf, fishing, playing bridge, and spending time with family. He and Paula also loved traveling to destinations with beautiful golf courses.

David leaves behind his wife Paula, daughter Janell (Scott) Cote, son Brian (Cleland) Jones, four grandchildren, Jenna, Allison, Emily, and Blaise, two great-grandchildren Peyton and Connor, sisters Sally Bruhn and Jackie (Dave) Zweck, sister-in-law Dixie (Pat) Dooley, and many other family members.

David’s kindness and gentle nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him. At his request there will be no services. A private family interment will be held at a later date.