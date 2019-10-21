BRONCOS CRUISE TO THE WIN VS ROSAMOND

The Bishop Broncos hit the road this Friday night packing a four-game win streak as they traveled to Rosamond to do battle with Roadrunners.

Head Football coach Arnie Palu and his Mighty Broncos Defense came off the bus looking to impose there will in enemy territory. One of the most impressive things of the night was how the 93514 traveled in force to cheer on their Bishop Broncos to a 28-6 victory on Friday night.

With starting QB Clay Omohundro out for the season after last weeks game, thanks to the overall unsportsmanlike play of Kern Valley, Senior Luck McClean got the start and did not disappoint.

After a scoreless 1st quarter, Steven Paco and his lightning speed would take it to the house on a 45-yard touchdown run that would put the Broncos on the board with a 7-0 lead.

With the momentum meter pegged toward Bishop, Head Coach Arnie Palu’s defensive line would do what they do best, dominate the game.

With Coach Palu’s defensive game plan firmly in place, the Broncos would pin their ear’s back and send the house after the Rosamond punter resulting in a blocked punt and a fumble recovery for Bishop’s 2nd TD of the 1st half and a 14-0 lead.

14 points would be more than enough for the Broncos D, led by big number 77 Tristan Valle’s constant pressure, Eddie Ray’s 8 tackles and Kennedy Batchelder’s 10 tackles to go along with interceptions by Kennedy and Steven Paco. The Broncos defensive line were in the backfield of Rosamond so much, you would have thought they were running backs for the opposing team. The second half would be more of the same, the Roadrunners unsuccessfully attacking Bishop’s D-Line to no avail. The Broncos would tack on 14 more points in the 3rd quarter thanks to over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown run by quarterback Luke McClean.

Fellow speedster Joe Weaver would add a 5 yard TD run to ice the game leading Coach Arnie Palu’s Bishop Broncos to a dominate 28-6 W, extending his teams win streak to 5 games, a 3 and 0 league record, and a sweet 6 and 2 record on this 2019 season.

Everyone please, come out and support your Bishop Bronco’s football team as they look to continue their winning ways this Friday night against Boron in the 93514.