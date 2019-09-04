SB 402 Inyo Adventure Trails System Signed by Governor

Senator Andreas Borgeas’ (R-Fresno) first bill was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last week.

The bill, SB 402, will extend the ability of the Adventure Trails system in Inyo County to designate combined-use roads for Off-Highway Vehicles (OHV) up to 10 miles until January 1, 2025, and further evaluate the safety and effectiveness of these routes.

SB 402 allows the Adventure Trails system to safely remain in operation giving the community access to trails and natural resource protections.

“Being a Republican in the State Senate is challenging, but I believe in taking a pragmatic approach to solving our community’s biggest challenges. My job is to work collaboratively with my colleagues and the governor on the issues we can agree upon,” said Senator Borgeas. “SB 402 will improve access to the Adventure Trails system and gives increased opportunities for all to enjoy the beauty of our publicly-owned lands. I am fortunate to have the support of the governor.”

The bill is supported by a number of local organizations including the Inyo County Board of Supervisors, the Off Road Legislative Association, and the Rural County Representatives of California.