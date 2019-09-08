Taboose Fire Jumped Containment Lines

Last night, the Taboose Fire jumped its containment lines when sustained 40-50 mph winds caused spot fires.

The fire is estimated to be 4,000 acres with 10% containment. Last night, firefighters focused on structure protection for the nearby communities.

Extreme fire behavior has been observed. The Birch Creek community is under mandatory evacuation. Tinnemaha Campground is closed and being used for incident response.

Taboose Creek Campground is under an evacuation advisory.

Tinnemaha Road is closed. The Birch Creek Trail, Red Lake Trail, and Taboose Creek Trails are closed.

The forest will work Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to locate hikers in the area.