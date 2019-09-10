Joseph James MacLeod Obituary

JOSEPH JAMES MACLEOD

1927 – 2019

Joseph James MacLeod was born on September 29, 1927 in Alhambra, CA and passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019.

Joseph was preceded in death by his lovely wife Virginia ; he was survived brother in law Roome Paget and sister in law Vickie; daughter Ychelle Arbuckle and husband Clifton; daughter Sue Dishion and husband Deston; grandson Reuben Bradley and wife Whitney; grandson Dustin Tillemans; grandson Dylan Dishion and wife Melia; grandson Zayne Dishion; great grandchildren JoJo, Eme, Piper and Corbin Bradley.

Joseph served in the United States Navy and is a World War II Veteran. He served his country proudly.

Joseph loved the outdoors. He spent many years on Crowley Lake. He loved to go wooding with his buddies, Gene Davis, Jim Daughtry and Jim Nixon. Services will be held at the Big Pine Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 . There will be a gathering after the service at the Big Pine Town Hall.