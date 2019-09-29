Friday Night Lights Victory for the Broncos

Big home win for the Broncos over Burroughs 19-7

Jaydan Braithwaite caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the 4th quarter for a second consecutive year ensuring the Broncos would hold on to the Eastern Sierra Football Classic trophy.

Clay Omohundro connected with Braithwaite on a 82-yard touchdown on the first play after Burroughs took a 7-6 4th quarter lead.

Darren Dondero then intercepted a Burroughs pass setting up Luke McClean’s 35-yard rushing touchdown giving the Broncos a 19-7 lead. Senior Ian Murphy picked off a Burroughs pass to finish off the game. Darren Dondero was named defensive player of the game with a quarterback sack, 6 solo tackles, and the 4th quarter interception.

Luke McClean was the overall player of the game with 93 rushing yards and 85-yards receiving.

Braithwaite was named offensive player of the game with 149-yards receiving. Sophomore Walker Rost-Kruger was named special teams player of the game. Junior Clay Omohundro had a big night completing 14 of 21 pass attempts for 262-yards and two scores. Defensive standouts include Tristan Valle (2 sacks), Kennedy Batchelder ( 2 tackles for a loss), Jordan Lopez (sack), Joe Weaver (6 total tackles), Jaydan Braithwaite (6 solo tackles), Anthony Diaz Campos ( 5 total tackles), Joey Molina (sack, tackle for loss), and Eddie Ray (sack, and a forced fumble).

Next up the Broncos travel to Sierra High School, Tollhouse.

Photography by Gary Young