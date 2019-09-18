Diana Laird Obituary

It is with tremendous sorrow that we say goodbye to Diana Jean Laird, daughter, wife, mother, teacher; a truly genuine and gracious woman. Born February 8, 1937, Diana was the youngest of three girls in the Schacht family. Born in Redlands and raised throughout California, she went on to graduate from UC Santa Barbara with a teaching degree, where she met the love of her life, Lowell M. Laird, also a California native. They married in 1960 and Diana began her teaching career which spanned 25 years. In 1965, they welcomed their daughter, Linda Alison Laird, into this world. In 1987 Diana and Lowell retired and they spent the next two years exploring the US and Mexico in their RV.

Owens Valley had always been a special place for Diana and Lowell, having spent many summers in the Eastern Sierras in the ‘60’s backpacking and fishing. They decided that Bishop would be the next chapter in their life, so they built their home in 1989 on Rudolph Road. Diana then returned to teaching at Round Valley for several more years.

After Diana lost Lowell in 1997, Linda moved to Bishop from San Diego. Diana retired and they spent the next two years on the road showing their mules before going into business together and creating the Double L Ranch.

Diana loved the great outdoors, tennis, fishing, RVing, and riding her mule Sweet Melissa. But more than anything, she loved her family, her extended family, and her friends. Diana’s door was always open and her home was always a refuge for those who needed comfort, a dose of self-confidence, or a leg up. She gave everyone the benefit of the doubt, always believed in second chances, and was responsible for shaping the lives of so many people, from her students, to her daughter, to those who loved her and knew her best.

Diana passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at home with her daughter, cats and dogs by her side. She is survived by her daughter Linda and her sister Gayle.

Though we grieve our loss, there is joy, too, in having known and loved such a special person. Please join us for Diana’s celebration of life at the Double L Ranch on Saturday, October 19, 2019 starting at noon. Please RSVP to llranchbishop@schat.net.