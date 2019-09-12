Bishop Union High School Wins Award

BISHOP, Calif. — Bishop Union High School is being recognized for its outstanding education program promoting college and career readiness with a Career Choices Gold Medal.

As a Career Choices Medal School, Bishop Union High School is among the top five percent of schools across the nation that have exemplified an eagerness to promote student success with the Career Choices series curriculum. The school’s Get Focused…Stay Focused! efforts, alongside My10yearPlan.com, help students plot achievable 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.

Mindy Bingham, author of the Career Choices series, said being awarded a Career Choices Medal is a great accomplishment that requires solid leadership, top-notch teachers and a lot of hard work.

“After nearly 30 years, we know what it takes to implement a program that will result in increased student success and improved college and career readiness,” Bingham said. “Many of the schools we work with are committed to that level of excellence, and that is reflected in their careful planning, intentional implementation of our materials, and dedication to ongoing improvement.”

Katie Kress, a teacher at Bishop Union High School, said each freshman student is enrolled in a career and college preparation course called “Success 101.” Sophomore, junior and senior students then complete follow-up modules to make sure they stay on track with their 10-year plans, she said.

“Counselors also use the 10-year plans to meet with all students,” Kress said. “The counseling department is a key component of our program.”