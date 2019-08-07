Springs Fire Grows Sixty-Nine Acres

Current Situation: The Inyo National Forest Type 3 Incident Management Organization is managing the Springs Fire. Firefighters continued with holding and mop-up operations through the day. Crews assigned to night shift continued with tactical firing operations, for a total fire growth of 69 acres yesterday. This continues to provide more depth to the control line securing the established anchor point. A cold front is expected to move through the area today and possibly linger into tomorrow, bringing the potential for strong downdraft and erratic winds. Fire managers and crews on the fireline anticipate a growth of approximately 60 acres today, dependent upon the incoming cold front. Early morning light smoke/haze is also likely farther down the hill toward the Benton/Hammil Valley area, possibly as far as the Bishop/Owens Valley. Fire management have based strategic and tactical decision making on historical and scientific data for the purpose of managing for multiple objectives including protection, suppression and resource benefit.

The Who’s Who of the Incident Management Organization: Every Type 1, 2, and 3 Incident Management Organization must have a Medical Unit Leader. The medical unit provides for basic needs at camp, with some units able to go as far as providing cortisone shots for severe poison oak reactions. The basic supplies provided are things such as antihistamines, foot powder, bandages, lotion, and sunblock. These basic necessities provided make a huge difference for a firefighter working away from home for weeks at a time. The Medical Unit Leader also manages the line Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians that are on the fireline for all operational shifts. They render immediate care for any injury that happens, from a twisted ankle or bee sting to a hazard tree falling on a firefighter. The safety of our firefighters is always the top priority on any incident. The Medical Unit plays a critical role in providing medical care to all personnel on the incident.

Soft Closure Order: A soft closure order is in effect for some roads leading into the Springs fire to provide for public and firefighter safety. Forest Roads 1S17 from HWY 120 East to the Junction of 1S04. Forest Road 1S04 is closed from Forest Road 1S17 junction to Forest Road 1S02. Forest Road 1S12 is closed from the 1S17 junction to 1S02. The Springs Fire Incident Commander asks that all motorists observe and obey all posted signs and barricades to ensure for the safety of all public and firefighters