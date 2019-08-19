Bishop Union High School Students Receive Awards From Caltrans

BISHOP – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 9 co-sponsored a Trig*Star competition at Bishop Union High School (BUHS) this past April. The competition results were announced on Monday, May 13th, 2019. Trig*Star is a national math competition for high school students based on the practical application of trigonometry. The competition enables students to apply math to real world situations and heighten the awareness of land surveying as a profession. Land surveying is the art, science and technology of locating or determining (by measurement) the shape or size of any portion of the earth’s surface and representing these surveys on maps.

The competition was a one-hour exam, solving problems involving triangles and circles to determine lengths, angles and areas.

1st Place – Thomas Zentmyer won $50, with a score of 94 out of 100 and a time of 29 minutes, 10 seconds.

2nd Place – Nathan Wesling who scored an 88 out of 100 with a time of 33 minutes, 4 seconds, and was awarded $25.

Cash prizes were paid for by the California Transportation Foundation. The competition is sponsored by Caltrans, the National Society of Professional Surveyors, and the California Land Surveyors Association.

Caltrans Senior Transportation Surveyor Sereyna Cagle thanked all that participated, including the 28 BUHS students, and Deidre Buchholz, BUHS math teacher. Caltrans appreciates Ms. Buchholz for her support in introducing the Trig*Star competition to great minds and future leaders! Congratulations to Thomas Zentmyer and Nathan Wesling!