Terry Lee Gardner Obituary

Terry Lee Gardner, 74, passed away June 21, 2019 at Riverside Community Hospital. Terry was born on November 24, 1944, in San Bernardino, California. He was a public servant, a community leader, a beloved brother and father, and a friend to many throughout California and beyond.

Terry worked as a Police Officer in Los Alamitos and Mammoth Lakes. He was also a Deputy Sheriff for the Mono County Sheriff’s Department. He was proud to be elected to the first Mammoth Lakes Town Council. After his retirement from law enforcement, he worked as the Security Director for the Gas Company Tower, which was one of the tallest buildings in Los Angeles. He then served on the San Bernardino County Fire Department, as a Fireman/EMT at Havasu Lake station. He was a graduate of Bishop High School, where he was a standout member of the 1962 football team. He graduated from C.S.U. Long Beach, with a degree in Health Science.. Terry served in the U.S. Army from 1968-69, as a Military Policeman.

During his careers in public safety and local government, Terry worked tirelessly with youth and athletic programs, as well as in many community and fire safety programs.

He leaves an older brother, Sidney (Nancy) of Mission Viejo, younger brothers Ted, of Bishop, and Bob (Karen) of June Lake, and sister Beth (Steve) of Torrance. His daughter Natalie Potesta lives in Chicago with her husband and three grandchildren. His longtime partner Holly Jenkins was a great support to him for many years and during his final illnesses.

A memorial service will be held at Orange First Methodist Church at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019. and Terry will be interred at the Riverside National Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Friday August 9, 2019. Donations in his name may be made to the athletic programs at Bishop High School, to the Bishop First United Methodist Church Community Programs, or to the charity of ones choice.