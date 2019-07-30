Mammoth Lakes Alleged Child Predator Arrested

On July 22, 2019, Mammoth Lakes Police and Mono County District Attorney Investigators arrested Christopher Adams Libby, 61, for three felony counts of sexual acts with a child under the age of14. In accordance with the applicable statute of limitations, Mr. Libby is alleged to have had substantial sexual conduct with the minor and the conduct is supported by independent corroborating evidence. These acts were alleged to have occurred in Mammoth Lakes between the summers of 2002 and 2003.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that there are potentially other victims in the Mammoth Lakes area spanning decades, possibly as far back as the early 1990’s. If you or someone you know has any information concerning Mr. Libby and sexual acts with children, please call Officer Brian Madera and the Mammoth Lakes Police Department at760-970-8413 or Chief Investigator Chris Callinan and the Mono County District Attorney’s Office at 760-858-2127.