Lake Mary Road Closed Due to Broken Water Main

BISHOP, Calif. — The Inyo National Forest will be closing an approximately one mile long portion of Lake Mary Road from the junction of the road to Pine City Campground (also known as “Around Lake Mary Road”) to Pokonobe Marina for up to four hours during the day on Wednesday July 3rd and from 8:00 a.m. on July 4th until emergency repairs to the water main and the road are complete.

“All of the Lakes Basin can still be accessed by taking the road Around Lake Mary,” stated Mammoth and Mono Lake District Ranger Gordon Martin. “We are hoping the repairs will be completed quickly but delays may extend beyond the Fourth of July depending on the extent of the problem.”

The water main below the road is broken and emergency repairs will require the road to be closed. Crews are working hard to make those repairs and reopen the road for the busy Fourth of July weekend, but schedules will be dependent on the extent of the damage, which is yet to be determined.

Please contact the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center at (760) 924-5500 for the most updated information on road status or other needs this holiday weekend.