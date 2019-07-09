Fatal Crash on Highway-6

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at approximately 12:05 AM, NHP Troopers were dispatched to a serious injury crash on US-6 and Mineral County mile marker 4, near Montgomery Pass, involving two commercial vehicles.

Preliminary investigation shows that a red 2010 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling east on US-6, approaching Mineral County mile marker 4, in the single eastbound travel lane. For an unknown reason, the commercial vehicle left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, and overturned. The commercial vehicle came to rest across all travel lanes on its right side.

Approximately three minutes later, a red 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on US-6, approaching the overturned Volvo tractor-trailer. The Peterbilt struck the Volvo, splitting the Volvo into two. The driver of the Peterbilt (Dario Baez, a 53-year-old Madera resident) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the extent of the debris, US-6 was closed for an extended period of time. Traffic was rerouted to the outside shoulder until all travel lanes were reopened at 2:50 PM.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness to this incident or have any information regarding this collision, please contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #190700180.