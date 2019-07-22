4-H Auction in Bishop Sees $114,000 Increase From Last Year

The 4-H Junior Livestock Auction was quite a success for both the youth organization and the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds. There was a substantial improvement in funds raised this year, with the sales amount reaching $412,458. This number is up from the 2018 sales, which reached $304,937.

Add-on money donations also saw an increase from $17,357 from last year, to $23,905 this year.

The total increase of sales for this year's auction reached $114,069. CEO of the Tri-County Fairgrounds Jen McGuire, gave her thoughts as to why there was such a substantial increase in sales saying, “It goes to show that advertising, working with the kids, educating the public, and changing the atmosphere by moving the bar makes a difference.”