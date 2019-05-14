Suzi Carter Obituary

Suzi Carter, a lifelong Bishop resident lost her battle against breast cancer on May 12, 2019. After 4 ½ years of relentlessly and courageously fighting her battle with metastasized breast cancer she passed away peacefully at the Hoffman Hospice Home in Bakersfield surrounded by her loving family. Suzi was born in Bishop, California on May 5, 1959 to Roy Heslington and Emily Milovich. She is a member of a longtime pioneer family; her Grandmother and Grandfather were the late Mijo Milovich and Margherita Rossi Servanti Milovich. Suzi married Tom “TC” Carter on August 2, 1980 in Bishop, California. They raised two daughters Lacey Suzanne Hagar and Carlee Michelle Meador. Suzi was very proud of her roots and giving back to her community. She never missed a blood drive and never turned anyone away that asked for her help.

She attended Bishop School System graduating from Bishop Union High School in 1977. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Management and Strategy from Western Governors University. She began her working career with the United States Forest Service and then went over to Caltrans and remained there until her retirement on May 5, 2018 that was forced after 27 years by her illness. Suzi was very invested in her community. She served for years on Bishop Elementary School Board, was instrumental putting on the Tri County Fair under the direction of Jimmy Tatum, worked on the Bobby Socks Softball League, 4-H, Junior Livestock Committee, Girl Scouts, Altrusa and did Court Investigating for the Inyo County Court System.

Suzi was a very spiritual person and has many family members to greet her at Heaven’s gate. She will be celebrating with the Angels now and will be awaiting the others to follow and help them over. Suzi will always be remembered by her infectious smile, bubbly personality, extreme thoughtfulness, encouraging words, dedication to her family and her “never give up” attitude, she touched so many lives that she crossed paths with.

Suzi is survived by her husband Tom “TC” Carter of 38 years of marriage, daughter Lacey Hagar and husband Jordan, Carlee Meador and husband Jason along with granddaughter Jaylee Meador all of Bakersfield. Sisters Michelle Denault of Bishop and Jimmi Rae Heslington of Clovis; Brother Kim Heslington of Sparks, Nevada along with her beloved Aunt Christine Dodd of Reedley. She is survived and loved by her nephews Jason Denault and wife Corrie and Bill Denault of Bishop; Great-niece Rylie Denault of Bishop; special cousins Denise Gillespie and family of Bishop, Wyman Dodd and family of Kingsburg, Father-In-Law Chuck Carter and wife Penny of Bishop, and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and Brother-In-Law Bill Denault.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of CBCC, Cedars-Sinai, and Hoffman Hospice of Bakersfield for the exceptional care that they all gave to Suzi during her illness. The compassion and care that she received at the Hoffman Hospice Home was phenomenal and her comfort was always their top priority.

Donations in Suzi’s memory would be greatly appreciated at the Hoffman Hospice Home at 4401 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, California 93311.

Graveside services will be at 11am Saturday, May 18 at the Pioneer Cemetery. A gathering in her honor will be held after the service at Izzak Walton Park.