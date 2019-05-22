Pearl Hartless Obituary

Our Dearest Pearl left us on May 12,2019, to be with our Lord. Pearl was a homemaker, wife, mother, sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother. She love fishing, family outings, cookouts and just being with family. She was originally from Missouri, move to Virginia where she met her husband of 70 years Tom. Moved around from Oklahoma, to California, eventuality settling in Bishop. She is survived by her husband, Tom, three sons, Gary, Wayne, Jeff, and one daughter, Barbara Florian. One sister, June Verburg, and one brother, Larry Walker. Grandkids, Shawna Graves ,Jason Hartless, Traci Hartless, Matt Hartless, Michael Hartless. Great grand kids, Devin Florian, and Reese Hartless.

She will be truly missed. May God bless, and she rest in peace.