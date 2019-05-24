Inyo Register Honors KIBS

INYO REGISTER Thursday, 23 May 2019 – REGISTER STAFF

KIBS HONORS 50TH WITH MULE MANIA

Small Town Radio with a big heart celebrates a long history of supporting Mule Days

One of the long-time sponsors of Mule Days is KIBS FM and KBOV AM radio. After all, country music and Mule Days are almost synonymous.

This week and until Friday morning, KIBS FM is running a Mule Music Mania contest. Tune in and be in with a chance to win tickets to the amazing Night In The Country music festival in Yerington, Nev, headlines by Brothers Osborne and Luke Combs.

KIBS beams the largest radio broadcast footprint through the Eastern Sierra; along the 395 corridor from Bridgeport, to Olancha and into Nevada, beyond Tonopah. Since 1953, Country Music and Classic Hits in some form or another have been broadcast to our small towns. The stations have been celebrating Mule Days for as long as the event has existed, and many out of town visitors stop by to say hello when they come to the annual celebration.

Building on the success of previous ownerships, for the last 15 years Lauren Brandt & Steve Miller have created an amazing, fun-loving team; spearheaded by the award-winning morning DJ Gary Young, on air since 1993 along with The Chevy, who has been with the stations since 1985. The Wednesday afternoon Americana slot, hosted by Claiborne has been popular over the last 12 years. Ana and Bradford joined the team last year and prove invaluable; Ana as trusty Sales Assistant to Lauren and Bradford as stellar play-by-play Sports Director & News hound. Adam is the newest addition to the team as their relay of Nevada-based sporting events.

The Sports output is central to KIBS and KBOV with the Bronco High School Sports season going out live. This support of the young sports teams is integral to the beliefs Lauren & Steve have as to what radio is all about. It also allows those who are not able to travel to faraway games to hear how their children and grandchildren are faring in competition. That KBOV live broadcasts the national LA Dodger games throughout the season is testament to a commitment to the community and to sports fans traveling through the Valley.

Where Lauren & Steve’s values truly shine are where they quietly support, promote and give back to our communities. Involved with most of the non-profits, charitable endeavors and school programs, KIBS FM donates and generates funds consistently. You’ll never hear them speak of it, however!

Contests are always being scheduled on KIBS FM. Again, the stations’ beliefs & values are reflected in this traditional use of the radio platform ~ audience participation and the interactivity is a whole lot of fun and a great way to get word out helping to keep, local businesses thriving.