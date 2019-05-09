Former Corporal in Sheriff’s Department Arrested

Former Inyo County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Nick Vaughn was arrested today by Investigators from the Inyo County District Attorney’s office on charges stemming from an alleged misappropriation of public funds.

After an internal investigation, the Sheriff’s Department referred the case to the District Attorney’s office for a criminal investigation. After a lengthy investigation, a criminal complaint has been filed charging Mr. Vaughn with misappropriating over $10,000.00 that had been collected by him from participants in the Sheriff’s Department Work Release Program. Participants in the program are required to pay certain fees to the Department, and it is alleged that a portion of those fees were diverted to Mr. Vaughn’s personal use or the use of other individuals. Mr. Vaughn was the supervisor of the Work Release Program from approximately May, 2014 to March, 2018.

At this time, no other employees of the Sheriff’s Department are implicated in the investigation.

Mr. Vaughn was booked at the Inyo County Jail. Bail on the arrest warrant was set at $15,000.00.

The District Attorney reminds the public that a defendant in any criminal case is presumed to be innocent until the contrary is proved beyond a reasonable doubt.