BRONCO VARSITY BASEBALL VICTORY OVER KERN VALLEY

Matthew Rosga had a freak injury and broke his leg in practice before the season even started. After months of rehab he did get to take the mound in his Senior season to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. It was a great moment before the game even stated. Even the rival KV Bronc’s game him a round of applause.

It was a tight game through 4 1/2 innings with the Kern Valley Broncs leading by a score of 1-0. Bishop had chances but could not capitalize.

Then the bottom of the 5th happened. Bishop got a hit and then the Kern Valley pitching went sideways. There was a stretch where KV pitching either walked Broncos or beaned them with pitches.

When they finally found the strike zone again Bishop was leading 4-1 with just that one hit in that crazy sequence . Then with the bases loaded Bronco batter Austin Thomas came to the plate with the bases loaded. Austin smacked a powerhouse double in the gap and cleared the bases with the Bishop Broncos taking a 7-1 lead.

Austin delivering the adrenaline shot in the bottom of the 5th that the entire team needed to power on to a 10-2 final score.

Ace Selters got the start and pitched good, getting himself out of a few jams that could have changed the outcome of the game early on.

Wes Pettet was inserted into the lineup in the 6th inning and had a RBI double scoring Austin Thomas.

A much closer game then the score showed but the Bishop Bronco are rolling on in the CIF playoffs.

The Lindsay Cardinals from the Central Valley are making the trip to Tatum Field on Wednesday May 15th. Game time is at 3:15. Come out and support your Bishop Broncos. One more victory and they are off to the finals again.

Photos by Gary Young Photography.