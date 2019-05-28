Bishop Entrepreneur Arrested on Felony Charges

A prominent figure in the bishop community was arrested Friday night
Forty-four year old entrepreneur, Aaron Schat was arrested on charges of felony stalking, battery on a spouse, and first degree felony robbery.
Schat was arrested and then released the next day after making his $50,000 bail.
Mr. Schat is the owner of two successful restaurants in town as well as an electronics store.
KIBS/KBOV will provide more updates on this story as they are provided.
This information has been confirmed by the Bishop Police Department, and Inyo County Crime Graphics.