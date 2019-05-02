Bishop Elementary School Teacher Released After Lack of Sufficient Evidence

After being arrested on charges of child molestation on April 22, 3rd grade teacher at Bishop Elementary School, Eugenio Solorio was released from detention because the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office were unable to find sufficient evidence to file a complaint against him.



“Charges against Mr. Solorio have not been dropped.” Inyo County District Attorney, Tom Hardy said. “After his arrest, my office determined that there was not sufficient evidence to file charges at that time; however, the case remains an open, ongoing investigation.”

Solorio will have to play the waiting game as the District Attorney’s Office can elect to prosecute him if they find new evidence that could convict him of molestation.

Hardy added, “Both DA Investigators and officers from the Bishop Police Department are working very hard on the case. Once the investigation is concluded, we will make a final charging decision.”

The Bishop Police Department, who arrested Solorio last week say they are “continuing to investigate the case.”

Time will tell as to whether or not charges will be filed against Eugenio Solorio, however, please remember that an individual is innocent until proven guilty.