Michael Kubiak Hits Two Inside the Park Home Runs as Broncos Beat Serpents

The Bishop Broncos hosted the Mineral County Serpents in a non-league game on Thursday, beating the team from Hawthorne, NV 14-4 over six innings.

Senior, Michael Kubiak was the star player for the Broncos. The veteran shortstop scored two inside the park home runs. Although there were errors involved in both instances, Kubiak’s speed was on display as he streaked past the bags on two different occasions.

Errors proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the Serpents had eight total on the day. Seven runs were scored off of the eight errors.

Kubiak was not the only Bronco with a lively bat Thursday. 3rd basemen, Cal Omohundro and Jalen Waterson were effective at the plate as well. Omohundro hit a 2 RBI double in the third inning after he struck a liner to left field. As for Waterson, the left-handed batter crushed a ball over the right field wall for a home-run.

Thursday was an efficient day for the Bronco pitchers. Sophomore, Ace Selters pitched four innings, surrendering just one run over three innings pitched. However, Selters did run into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning after he walked multiple batters and loaded the bases. Head coach, Steve Omohundro visited the mound and elected to leave the young pitcher in the game. Selters then gave up a 3 RBI triple after the ball was smacked into the outfield. The score was 10-4 after the fourth inning.

Landon Kruse pitched in relief and threw two innings. After initially struggling with his command and location, Kruse was dialed in. The Sophomore’s fastball was working well for him, as he struck out five batters in two innings.

Up next for the Broncos, a trip to California City for a High Desert League match up.