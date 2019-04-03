EVERY 15 MINUTES

The Bishop High School with the CHP and the Inyo County Probation Department reenacted a drunk driving crash scene this afternoon on Pine Street next to BUHS.

A true to life scene is created to challenge Juniors and Seniors to think about drinking and driving, personal safety and the responsibility of making good decisions.

The hope is that students understand the impact of their decisions on family, friends, community and beyond.

Parents, please take a moment and talk with your kids about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Thank you Inyo Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, Bishop Police Department, Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, Inyo County Probation and Bishop High School. And thank you to all the students who participated.