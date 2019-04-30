Bishop Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

BISHOP, CA. April 29, 2019 – Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched shortly after midnight to South Valley View, Bishop, CA, for a report of a gunshot victim with the suspect still on scene.

Sheriff’s Deputies along with the assistance of California Highway Patrol, Mono County Sheriff, and Bishop Police arrived at the location and made entry into the residence. The victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Justin Montgomery, a 37-year old Bishop man, was arrested on the following charges: attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violation of domestic violence court order, and violation of probation.

The victim was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital; Montgomery was arrested without incident and booked into the Inyo County Jail.