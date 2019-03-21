Tri-County Fairgrounds Win Bid to Continue Hosting High School Rodeo Finals

Last week, a trio consisting of Tri-County Fairgound’s CEO, Jen McGuire, Bishop City Mayor Jim Ellis, and Toggery Manager Justin Snyder ventured out to Plymouth, California to secure the rights to host the California High School State Rodeo Finals.

The group attended the annual Challenge of Champions Rodeo, where they subsequently plead their case to decision makers as to why Bishop is the perfect town to host the event.

At the event, Jen McGuire explained why she believes the city in the Eastern Sierra is the right place to host the contest. “Bishop is not only the best possible area for the event to take place, it’s the best possible experience.” Said the newly appointed CEO. “This town also provides visitors with an opportunity to go on a vacation.”

Decision-makers voted unanimously to approve Bishop as host of the High School Rodeo Finals until the year 2022.

The challenging city who also bid to host the event was Red Bluff, CA.

Red Bluff is a town in Tehama County with a population of 14,076. Before Bishop became the host of the contest, Red Bluff was the host city approximately ten years ago.